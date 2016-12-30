Intel Corporation (INTC) Stake Lowered by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,748 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel Corporation were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 12.8% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 661,825 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after buying an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 5.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,286 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,917,000 after buying an additional 89,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 214,209 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,140 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,917,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Intel Corporation by 14.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 532,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 66,041 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) traded down 1.06% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.27. 17,467,984 shares of the company were exchanged. Intel Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.68 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.27.

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The chip maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. The firm earned $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Intel Corporation had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post $2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on INTC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Vetr downgraded shares of Intel Corporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.13 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel Corporation in a research note on Sunday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.74.

In other Intel Corporation news, CEO Brian M. Krzanich sold 67,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $2,545,726.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,506 shares in the company, valued at $15,857,281.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane M. Bryant sold 11,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $403,227.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,891,088.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel Corporation

Intel Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of digital technology platforms. The Company’s segments include Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Software and Services (SSG) and All Other. CCG segment includes platforms designed for notebooks (including Ultrabook devices), 2 in 1 systems, desktops (including all-in-ones and personal computers (PCs)), tablets, phones, wireless and wired connectivity products, and mobile communication components.

