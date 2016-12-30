Insider Selling: Toro Co. (TTC) VP Sells 9,335 Shares of Stock

Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC) VP Philip A. Burkart sold 9,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $527,240.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 167,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,464,692.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Toro Co. (NYSE:TTC) opened at 56.44 on Friday. Toro Co. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.30.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 42.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toro Co. will post $2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Toro by 103.3% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,530,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,710,000 after buying an additional 3,825,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Toro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,185,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,193,000 after buying an additional 97,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Toro by 107.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,046,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,558,000 after buying an additional 2,095,509 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Toro by 96.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,887,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,073,000 after buying an additional 1,910,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power INC increased its position in Toro by 93.2% in the third quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,837,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,756,000 after buying an additional 1,851,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

TTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Toro in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures and markets professional turf maintenance equipment and services, turf irrigation systems, landscaping equipment and lighting, agricultural micro-irrigation systems, rental and specialty construction equipment, and residential yard and snow thrower products. The Company operates through three segments: Professional, Residential and Distribution.

