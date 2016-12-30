Insider Selling: Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) EVP Sells $225,000.00 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) EVP Jonathan Colman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,790,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) opened at 75.86 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.58 and a 1-year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 16.21%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post $0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Green Street Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.8% in the second quarter. Green Street Investors LLC now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $2,775,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the second quarter worth about $2,034,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Sun Communities by 204.2% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sun Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc (SHS) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates in two segments: Real Property Operations, and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates and develops manufactured housing (MH) and recreational vehicle (RV) throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating and expanding MH and RV communities.

