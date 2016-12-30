Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) SVP Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) SVP Frederick W. Ahlholm sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $212,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) opened at 11.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The stock’s market cap is $414.20 million. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $15.84.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. will post ($0.96) EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/insider-selling-minerva-neurosciences-inc-nerv-svp-sells-17000-shares-of-stock/1136095.html.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $107,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $138,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-117 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-202 (also known as JNJ-42847922) for the treatment of insomnia disorder and adjunctive MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Neurosciences Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.