Insider Selling: Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NERV) SVP Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) SVP Frederick W. Ahlholm sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $212,670.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Minerva Neurosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) opened at 11.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23. The stock’s market cap is $414.20 million. Minerva Neurosciences Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $15.84.
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences Inc. will post ($0.96) EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $107,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Minerva Neurosciences during the second quarter worth $138,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 36.1% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 49.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat patients suffering from central nervous system (CNS) diseases. The Company’s product portfolio include MIN-101 for the treatment of schizophrenia; MIN-117 for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD); MIN-202 (also known as JNJ-42847922) for the treatment of insomnia disorder and adjunctive MDD, and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.
