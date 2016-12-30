Insider Buying: Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZYNE) Major Shareholder Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) major shareholder Michael Rapp bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $158,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,354,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,462,722.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) opened at 15.66 on Friday. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $21.56. The company’s market capitalization is $155.86 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.45 and a 200-day moving average of $11.04.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.02. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,681.48% and a negative return on equity of 63.78%. Analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post ($2.61) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $29.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 16th. Roth Capital set a $25.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. KCG Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Alpine Partners VI LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 7,768 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA now owns 176,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. The Company is evaluating approximately two product candidates, ZYN002 and ZYN001, in over five indications. The Company intends to study ZYN002 in patients with refractory epilepsy, osteoarthritis and Fragile X syndrome.

