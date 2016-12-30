Infosys Ltd. (NYSE:INFY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

INFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on Infosys in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infosys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Pacific Crest reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/infosys-ltd-infy-receives-17-36-consensus-target-price-from-analysts/1135968.html.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Infosys by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 21.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 9.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. 17.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) opened at 14.74 on Tuesday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $20.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. The firm has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Infosys had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm earned $2.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. Infosys’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Infosys will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.