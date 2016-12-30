Incyte Corporation (INCY) Position Increased by BB Biotech AG

BB Biotech AG increased its position in shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,879,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 39,416 shares during the period. Incyte Corporation accounts for approximately 12.9% of BB Biotech AG’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BB Biotech AG’s holdings in Incyte Corporation were worth $365,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Ngam Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Incyte Corporation by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ngam Advisors L.P. now owns 11,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Incyte Corporation by 1.0% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Incyte Corporation by 0.8% in the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 8,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Incyte Corporation by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 4,328 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD boosted its position in Incyte Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 11,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) opened at 101.96 on Friday. Incyte Corporation has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $109.95. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.04 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INCY shares. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Incyte Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Leerink Swann upped their price target on Incyte Corporation from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded Incyte Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte Corporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,000 shares of Incyte Corporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Reid M. Huber sold 2,715 shares of Incyte Corporation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $298,514.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation Company Profile

Incyte Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat medical needs, primarily in oncology. The Company focuses on the research and development program to explore the inhibition of enzymes called janus associated kinases (JAK).

