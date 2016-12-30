Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December

Immunomedics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,534,823 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 20,267,701 shares. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,212,671 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.7 days.

IMMU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group initiated coverage on Immunomedics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunomedics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) opened at 3.65 on Friday. The firm’s market cap is $386.69 million. Immunomedics has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.84.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. Creative Planning boosted its position in Immunomedics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 58,485 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $497,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Immunomedics during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Immunomedics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 431,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Immunomedics, Inc. (IMMU) Short Interest Up 6.3% in December” was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/immunomedics-inc-immu-short-interest-up-6-3-in-december/1136141.html.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders and other serious diseases. Its geographic segments include United States and Europe. Its technologies allow it to create humanized antibodies that can be used either alone in unlabeled or naked form, or conjugated with radioactive isotopes, chemotherapeutics, cytokines or toxins.

Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.