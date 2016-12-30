II-VI Inc. (IIVI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of II-VI Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company’s infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company’s near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company’s VLOC subsidiary. The Company’s military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $33.50 target price on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Benchmark Co. raised their price objective on II-VI from $23.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on II-VI from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. II-VI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.13.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) opened at 29.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.20. II-VI has a 1-year low of $16.09 and a 1-year high of $32.45.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $244.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.04 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that II-VI will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $122,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy F. Dicicco sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $129,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,830.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 3.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 243,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after buying an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 7.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 330,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after buying an additional 23,440 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 65.8% in the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 834,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 331,250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of II-VI by 6.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of II-VI during the second quarter worth $439,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

