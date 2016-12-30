IBM Retirement Fund Sells 3,544 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (ORLY)

IBM Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,544 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth $100,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth $106,000. Invictus RG increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) traded down 1.15% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $278.41. 577,989 shares of the stock were exchanged. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $225.12 and a one year high of $292.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $276.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.39.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.02. The business earned $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post $10.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $336.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.79.

In other news, Director Charles H. Oreilly, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.42, for a total value of $2,684,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 137,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,848,160.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy bought 500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $263.96 per share, for a total transaction of $131,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a specialty retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States. The Company offers its products to both do-it-yourself (DIY) and professional service provider customers. Its stores’ product line includes new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature control and engine parts; maintenance items, such as filters, lighting, engine additives and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers and truck accessories.

