Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (HHC) Shares Bought by PM CAPITAL Ltd

PM CAPITAL Ltd boosted its position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 315,550 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,766 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Corporation (The) makes up 5.8% of PM CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. PM CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) were worth $36,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 52.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) by 6.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Howard Hughes Corporation (The) during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) traded down 0.44% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,231 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.10 and a 200-day moving average of $113.74. Howard Hughes Corporation has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $240.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.30 million. Howard Hughes Corporation (The) had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 18.80%. Howard Hughes Corporation (The)’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Howard Hughes Corporation will post $4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on Howard Hughes Corporation (The) in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company.

Howard Hughes Corporation (The) Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation is a developer of master planned communities and mixed use properties. The Company is engaged in development of master planned communities and the ownership, management and the redevelopment or repositioning of real estate assets, as well as other real estate opportunities in the form of entitled and unentitled land and other development rights, also called Strategic Developments.

