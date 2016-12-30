Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Position Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,135,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,935 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $132,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,885,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,311,000 after buying an additional 183,397 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Honeywell International by 244.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 303,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,291,000 after buying an additional 215,241 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 92.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,223,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,917,000 after buying an additional 1,547,970 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Honeywell International by 62.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 385,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,915,000 after buying an additional 148,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) opened at 116.00 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.71 and a 12 month high of $120.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.53.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post $6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 42.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays PLC set a $128.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $128.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.74.

In other news, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 3,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $329,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,288 shares in the company, valued at $801,607.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 1,690 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $197,290.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc (Honeywell) is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates in three segments: Aerospace, Automation and Control Solutions (ACS), and Performance Materials and Technologies (PMT). Its Aerospace segment supplies aircraft engines, integrated avionics, systems and service solutions, and related products and services for aircraft manufacturers, airlines, aircraft operators, military services, and defense and space contractors.

