Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Shares Bought by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 242,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Hologic comprises approximately 1.7% of Bellevue Group AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Hologic were worth $9,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 8.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,537,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,185,000 after buying an additional 1,992,898 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,579,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after buying an additional 284,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Hologic by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,623,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,003,000 after buying an additional 427,112 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 37.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,613,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,036,000 after buying an additional 986,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hologic by 9.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,117,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,070,000 after buying an additional 268,151 shares in the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) traded up 0.137% during trading on Friday, reaching $40.135. 1,033,443 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.599 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $41.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company earned $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.52 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post $2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Hologic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

In other Hologic news, Director Elaine Ullian sold 18,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.88, for a total value of $727,251.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,772.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karleen Marie Oberton sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $37,952.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,637.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

