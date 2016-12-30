HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $12,733,000 Position in Comcast Corporation (CMCSA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,930 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the period. Comcast Corporation makes up about 1.9% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast Corporation were worth $12,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its stake in Comcast Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 854,654 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $55,715,000 after buying an additional 17,312 shares during the last quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast Corporation by 87.3% in the second quarter. Grisanti Capital Management LLC now owns 205,065 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 95,590 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its stake in Comcast Corporation by 114.3% in the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 75,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast Corporation during the second quarter valued at about $15,483,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Comcast Corporation by 5.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 99,329 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) traded down 0.859% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.215. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,978,777 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.15 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.304 and a beta of 1.11. Comcast Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $71.32.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Comcast Corporation had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $21.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post $3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Comcast Corporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Jefferies Group increased their price target on Comcast Corporation from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wunderlich reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Sunday, September 25th. Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Comcast Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

In other news, EVP David L. Cohen sold 19,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $1,237,108.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 246,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,308,014.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Cohen sold 20,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,306,701.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 257,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,715,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation Company Profile

Comcast Corporation is a media and technology company. The Company’s primary businesses include Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Its Comcast Cable business operates in Cable Communications segment. Its NBCUniversal business consists of four segments, which include Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks.

