Hess Corporation (HES) Stake Raised by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) by 48.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 174,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,765 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Hess Corporation were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,291,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,199,000 after buying an additional 370,373 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 6.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,333,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,815,000 after buying an additional 505,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,318,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,813,000 after buying an additional 250,573 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 16.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,274,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,185,000 after buying an additional 1,045,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Hess Corporation by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 4,951,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,597,000 after buying an additional 138,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) traded down 0.94% on Friday, hitting $62.31. 1,160,871 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $19.52 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. Hess Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.41 and a 12 month high of $65.56.

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. Hess Corporation had a negative net margin of 63.18% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The firm earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hess Corporation will post ($5.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Hess Corporation’s payout ratio is currently -9.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Hess Corporation (HES) Stake Raised by Henderson Group PLC” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/hess-corporation-hes-stake-raised-by-henderson-group-plc/1136444.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HES. KLR Group raised their price objective on shares of Hess Corporation from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of Hess Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays PLC restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Hess Corporation in a report on Monday, October 10th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Hess Corporation in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hess Corporation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Hess Corporation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.10.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 2,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total transaction of $152,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Truelove sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $237,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hess Corporation

Hess Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company is engaged in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase and sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its segments include E&P, which is engaged in the sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, and Bakken Midstream, which provides services, including crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminaling of propane, located in the Bakken shale play of North Dakota.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.