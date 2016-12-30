Henderson Group PLC Has $7,393,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 129,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Crown Holdings were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings during the second quarter valued at $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings during the second quarter valued at $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings by 94.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) traded down 0.66% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.57. 354,808 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.41 and a 200 day moving average of $53.62. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.30 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Crown Holdings had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 91.21%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Crown Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 target price on shares of Crown Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Crown Holdings in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each Division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

