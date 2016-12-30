Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 272.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AUPH. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 4th. FBR & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Leerink Swann reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Mackie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.46.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) opened at 2.15 on Friday. The stock’s market cap is $85.41 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.42 and a 12-month high of $5.69.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “HC Wainwright Cuts Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH) Price Target to $8.00” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/hc-wainwright-cuts-aurinia-pharmaceuticals-inc-auph-price-target-to-8-00/1136166.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 560.4% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 187,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 159,200 shares during the period. KCG Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $153,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp raised its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 102,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Canada-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company operating in the field of nephrology and autoimmunity. The Company’s primary business is the development of a therapeutic drug to treat autoimmune diseases, in particular lupus nephritis (LN). It is focused on the development of its lead compound voclosporin, a therapeutic immunomodulating drug candidate, which is a second-generation calcineurin inhibitors (CNI) to treat patients afflicted with LN.

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.