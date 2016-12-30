Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Position Raised by BlackRock Advisors LLC

BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $11,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,333,000 after buying an additional 90,770 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 25.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 4,031,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,617,000 after buying an additional 808,094 shares during the period. Edge Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hasbro by 0.4% in the second quarter. Edge Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,535,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,920,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Hasbro by 12.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,395,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,062,000 after buying an additional 256,025 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hasbro by 19.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,317,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,644,000 after buying an additional 382,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) traded down 0.612% on Friday, reaching $77.453. 577,340 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.402 and a beta of 0.82. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $88.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 32.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post $4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HAS shares. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Vetr cut shares of Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.90 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Hasbro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc (Hasbro) is a branded-play company. The Company’s operating segments include the U.S. and Canada segment, the International segment, the Entertainment and Licensing segment, and Global Operations segment. The U.S. and Canada segment is engaged in the marketing and sale of its products in the United States.

