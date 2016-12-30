GVC Holdings PLC (GVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank AG

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank AG in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a GBX 850 ($10.44) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Investec restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.34) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on GVC Holdings PLC from GBX 720 ($8.85) to GBX 755 ($9.28) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. AlphaValue began coverage on GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 849 ($10.43) target price for the company. Goodbody restated a “buy” rating on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 825 ($10.14) target price on shares of GVC Holdings PLC in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 739 ($9.08).

GVC Holdings PLC (LON:GVC) opened at 645.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 644.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 665.54. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 1.88 billion. GVC Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 415.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,180.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. This represents a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th.

In other GVC Holdings PLC news, insider Lee Feldman bought 17,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 646 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £111,725.70 ($137,255.16).

About GVC Holdings PLC

GVC Holdings PLC is an Isle of Man-based sports betting and gaming company. The Company provides both business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C) services to the online gaming and sports betting markets. The Company operates through two segments: sports and gaming. The sports segment includes bets placed on sporting events in the year.

