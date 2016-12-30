Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (GS) Shares Bought by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) by 8.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 838 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) by 227.8% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) traded up 0.53% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,147 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.18 and its 200 day moving average is $178.61. The firm has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.60. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $138.20 and a one year high of $245.57.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.09. The firm earned $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 19.58%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post $15.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.72%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $174.95 to $175.51 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $176.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.21.

In other Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) news, insider Sarah G. Smith sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total value of $46,100.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,103 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,121.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd C. Blankfein sold 2,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $529,145.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,524,471 shares in the company, valued at $322,151,211.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Company’s Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, which include advisory assignments with respect to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs and risk management.

