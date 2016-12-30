Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reiterates €153.00 Price Target for Volkswagen AG (VOW3)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. set a €153.00 ($159.38) price target on Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Nord/LB set a €125.00 ($130.21) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. equinet AG set a €166.00 ($172.92) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($175.00) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. DZ Bank AG restated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($130.21) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €136.46 ($142.14).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 133.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of €66.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 120.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €125.77 and its 200 day moving average is €121.66. Volkswagen AG has a 12-month low of €92.78 and a 12-month high of €140.00.

Volkswagen AG Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is an automobile manufacturer and a carmaker. The Company develops vehicles and components for its brands. It also produces and sells vehicles. The activities of its Passenger Cars segment cover the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, and the corresponding genuine parts business.

