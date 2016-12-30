GMT Capital Corp Buys 29,300 Shares of Centene Corporation (CNC)

GMT Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 753,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,300 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Centene Corporation were worth $50,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth about $293,813,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Centene Corporation by 463.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,371,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,828,000 after buying an additional 1,951,174 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene Corporation by 62.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,379,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,270,000 after buying an additional 1,301,558 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Centene Corporation by 186.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,608,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,191,000 after buying an additional 1,047,361 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Centene Corporation during the second quarter worth about $72,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) traded down 0.519% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.535. The stock had a trading volume of 219,501 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.58 and a 200-day moving average of $64.76. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.823 and a beta of 0.75. Centene Corporation has a one year low of $47.36 and a one year high of $75.57.

Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Centene Corporation had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Corporation will post $4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised Centene Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. J P Morgan Chase & Co assumed coverage on Centene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centene Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Centene Corporation in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.47.

In other Centene Corporation news, EVP Kenneth Rone Baldwin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $399,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carol Goldman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation Company Profile

Centene Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that provides programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. The Company also provides education and outreach programs to inform and assist members in accessing appropriate healthcare services. The Company operates through two segments.

