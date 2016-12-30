Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho started coverage on shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $2.30 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GLUU. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Roth Capital set a $2.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.86.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) opened at 1.97 on Friday. The firm’s market capitalization is $262.92 million. Glu Mobile has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average of $2.22.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.30. Glu Mobile had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 20.40%. The firm earned $51.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post ($0.38) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Masi Niccolo De bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $41,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 675,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas Earl bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,893.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 107.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 46,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 23,910 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $448,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the second quarter worth approximately $564,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 27.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 35.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 15,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.70% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes and markets a portfolio of games. The Company’s games appeal to a cross section of the users of smartphones and tablet devices who download and make purchases within its games through direct-to-consumer digital storefronts. It operates through mobile games segment. It operates in various geographical regions, including the United States; Americas, excluding the United States; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific.

