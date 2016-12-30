Global Net Lease Inc. (NYSE:GNL) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0592 per share on Sunday, January 15th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) opened at 7.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.63. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $8.98.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/global-net-lease-inc-gnl-to-issue-0-06-dividend/1135962.html.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNL. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring and managing a portfolio of strategically located commercial real estate properties. The Company’s business consists of owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, investing in and disposing of real estate assets. The Company focuses its investments on commercial and retail properties, including special use single tenant properties.

