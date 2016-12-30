G&K Services, Inc. (GK) Position Reduced by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in G&K Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:GK) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G&K Services were worth $23,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in G&K Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in G&K Services by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in G&K Services by 1.5% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in G&K Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 7,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in G&K Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G&K Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:GK) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.48. 33,954 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.29. G&K Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.04.

G&K Services (NASDAQ:GK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. G&K Services had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business earned $241 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that G&K Services, Inc. will post $3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. G&K Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.13%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G&K Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barrington Research lowered shares of G&K Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Alice M. Richter sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.76, for a total value of $227,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,430,402.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About G&K Services

G&K Services, Inc is a service-focused provider of branded uniform and facility services programs. The Company provides a range of workwear and protective safety apparel through rental and direct purchase programs. The Company also supplies various facility products and services, including floor mats, towels, mops, restroom hygiene products, and first aid supplies.

