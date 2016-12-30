Gildan Activewear, Inc. (GIL) is Cooke & Bieler LP’s 9th Largest Position

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,943,210 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,039 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear makes up approximately 2.3% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $110,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 8.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,148,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,009,000 after buying an additional 240,865 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 69,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 34,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL) opened at 25.54 on Friday. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.43 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.22.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm earned $715 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.97 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 13.38%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post $1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is 21.68%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. RBC Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.50 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup Inc. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $31.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.71.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded basic family apparel. The Company’s segments include Printwear and Branded Apparel. It offers T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, underwear, socks, hosiery and shapewear. It markets its products through approximately two main distribution channels.

