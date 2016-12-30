Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC increased its position in Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,903,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,341 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC’s holdings in Gener8 Maritime were worth $14,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Gener8 Maritime during the second quarter worth $523,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 37.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 879,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 241,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 131.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 933,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after buying an additional 530,872 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 11.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 298,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 31,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gener8 Maritime by 159.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 157,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 97,006 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT) traded down 2.65% during trading on Friday, hitting $4.40. The stock had a trading volume of 369,767 shares. Gener8 Maritime Inc has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $363.80 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09.

Gener8 Maritime (NASDAQ:GNRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Gener8 Maritime Inc will post $1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Gener8 Maritime Inc (GNRT) Shares Bought by Senvest Management LLC” was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/gener8-maritime-inc-gnrt-shares-bought-by-senvest-management-llc/1136394.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRT. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gener8 Maritime in a report on Monday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gener8 Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Gener8 Maritime

Gener8 Maritime, Inc, formerly General Maritime Corporation, is a provider of international seaborne crude oil transportation services. The Company operates through the segment, which includes the transportation of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum products with its fleet of vessels. The Company owns a fleet of over 45 tankers, including 31 vessels on the water consisting of 14 Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), approximately 11 Suezmax vessels, over four Aframax vessels and approximately two Panamax vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 6.6 million deadweight tons.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gener8 Maritime Inc (NASDAQ:GNRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gener8 Maritime Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gener8 Maritime Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.