Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 75.0% in the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Euclid Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 58.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) traded up 0.50% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.27. 3,452,559 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.07. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $37.31.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post $2.68 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Vetr lowered Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.91.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $72,412.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 367,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,485,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial is a consumer financial services company. The Company provides a range of credit products through programs it has established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations and healthcare service providers. The Company’s revenue activities are managed through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions and CareCredit.

