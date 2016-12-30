Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $2,163,000 Stake in ProLogis, Inc. (PLD)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in ProLogis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in ProLogis were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProLogis by 7.6% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in ProLogis by 63.4% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in ProLogis by 12.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in ProLogis during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProLogis during the second quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

ProLogis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) traded up 0.99% during trading on Friday, hitting $52.79. 1,995,319 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.82 and its 200 day moving average is $51.58. ProLogis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $54.87. The stock has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54 and a beta of 1.10.

ProLogis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. ProLogis had a net margin of 34.73% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $705 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that ProLogis, Inc. will post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. ProLogis’s payout ratio is presently 101.21%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PLD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProLogis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of ProLogis in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of ProLogis in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $55.00 price target on shares of ProLogis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of ProLogis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ProLogis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

ProLogis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is engaged in logistics real estate business, focused on markets across the Americas, Europe and Asia. The Company owns or has investments in, on a basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects in over 20 countries. Its segments include Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital.

