Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1,792,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (ADM)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 91.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,544,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,126,000 after buying an additional 1,211,880 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 23.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 2.4% in the second quarter. Genesee Valley Trust Co. now owns 14,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 15.7% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 241,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,187,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company by 133.8% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 493,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,803,000 after buying an additional 282,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) traded up 0.64% on Friday, reaching $45.65. 2,522,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $47.88. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $15.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.23 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post $2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADM. Vetr raised Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. J P Morgan Chase & Co downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland Company from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

In related news, insider Ambrose Michael D sold 20,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $979,135.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,817.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John P. Stott sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.74, for a total transaction of $115,435.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

