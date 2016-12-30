Gary Destefano Purchases 24,705 Shares of Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) Stock

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Director Gary Destefano acquired 24,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.98 per share, for a total transaction of $691,245.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $265,949.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) opened at 29.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. Digimarc Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $44.94. The firm’s market capitalization is $300.98 million.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 million. Digimarc Corporation had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a negative net margin of 98.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Digimarc Corporation will post ($2.38) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Digimarc Corporation in a report on Monday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Digimarc Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Digimarc Corporation from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital set a $47.00 target price on Digimarc Corporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Digimarc Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in Digimarc Corporation by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 5,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Digimarc Corporation by 7.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Digimarc Corporation by 27.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digimarc Corporation by 7.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Digimarc Corporation Company Profile

Digimarc Corporation (Digimarc) enables governments and enterprises to give digital identities to media and objects that computers can sense and recognize. The Company’s Digimarc Discover and Digimarc Barcode Intuitive Computing Platform are designed to optimize the identification of consumer brand impressions, facilitating mobile-centric shopping.

