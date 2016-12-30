Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Garmin is an OEM of GPS-based and other electronic devices. The company reported better-than-expected third quarter 2016 results with revenues and earnings surpassing our estimates. The results were driven by solid performance across marine, outdoor, fitness and aviation segments. The company's strategy involves a constantly evolving product line supported by a platform approach that increases engagement with its products and focuses on building a community of users. A solid portfolio of new products across segments, secular drivers in the aviation market, market share gains in the marine market and contributions from acquisitions are other positives. However, weak personal navigation device (PND) market and additional revenue deferrals remain headwinds.”

Shares of Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) opened at 49.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.88. Garmin has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $56.19.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.21. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm earned $722 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin will post $2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $104,847.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Garmin by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Garmin by 2.4% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 2,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at $115,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Garmin by 22.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Garmin during the second quarter valued at $123,000. 36.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. (Garmin) and subsidiaries offer global positioning system (GPS) navigation and wireless devices and applications. Garmin designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a family of hand-held, wearable, portable and fixed-mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, sensor-based and information products.

