Gap Inc. (GPS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by FBR & Co

Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FBR & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $22.00. FBR & Co’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.19% from the company’s current price.

GPS has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr raised shares of Gap from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. RBC Capital Markets set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gap and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Gap in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Gap in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gap in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.79.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) opened at 22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.48. Gap has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Gap had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 32.19%. The company earned $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gap will post $1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.09%.

In other news, President Jeff Kirwan sold 11,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $289,484.28. Following the transaction, the president now owns 19,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,605.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Joseph Chapman sold 6,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.99, for a total transaction of $169,032.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Gap by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Gap by 22.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Gap by 362.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gap during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Gap by 13.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.57% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc (Gap Inc) is an apparel retail company. The Company offers apparel, accessories and personal care products for men, women and children under the Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy, Athleta and Intermix brands. Its products are available to customers online through Company-owned Websites and through the use of third-parties that provide logistics and fulfillment services.

