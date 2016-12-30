Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (FMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Fresenius Medical Care provides a range of products for both treatment modalities, hemmodialysis and peritoneal dialysis, and is a full service provider of dialysis care. They provide dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services at more than 1,000 dialysis clinics. They manufacture a range of hemodialysis machines, dialyzers, peritoneal dialysis solutions and ancillary products. They have operations in approximately 100 countries. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DZ Bank AG restated a buy rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. RBC Capital Markets restated a sector perform rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.33.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) opened at 42.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average is $42.71. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $47.52.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.57. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Fresenius Medical Care Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care Corporation will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 5.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 2.7% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care Corporation by 2.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Corporation Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA (FMC AG & CO. KGAA) is a kidney dialysis company. The Company provides dialysis care and related services to persons suffering from end stage renal disease (ESRD), as well as other healthcare services. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA), Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

