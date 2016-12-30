Foot Locker Inc. (FL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Foot Locker Inc. (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.44% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Vetr raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.82 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.49.

Shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) opened at 70.89 on Wednesday. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.39.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker will post $4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.

In related news, Director Cheryl N. Turpin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $691,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas P. Dipaolo sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total value of $372,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 68,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,683,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 32.5% in the second quarter. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC now owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,928,000. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 42.9% in the second quarter. Sanders Morris Harris Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 4.4% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 56.7% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc is a retailer of shoes and apparel. The Company operates through two segments: Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Company’s Athletic Stores segment is an athletic footwear and apparel retailer whose formats include Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, SIX:02, Runners Point Group, including Runners Point and Sidestep.

