FMC Corporation (FMC) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) by 12.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,533,752 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 284,566 shares during the period. FMC Corporation makes up approximately 1.2% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in FMC Corporation were worth $122,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corporation by 603.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corporation by 11,180.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corporation by 112.2% in the second quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in shares of FMC Corporation during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FMC Corporation by 49.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) opened at 56.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200 day moving average is $49.72. FMC Corporation has a 12 month low of $32.24 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company’s market capitalization is $7.60 billion.

FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. FMC Corporation had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $808 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. FMC Corporation’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FMC Corporation will post $2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. FMC Corporation’s payout ratio is -733.25%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FMC. Nomura restated a “hold” rating on shares of FMC Corporation in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) upgraded shares of FMC Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FMC Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of FMC Corporation in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

About FMC Corporation

FMC Corporation is a diversified chemical company serving agricultural, consumer and industrial markets. The Company operates through three business segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions, FMC Health and Nutrition, and FMC Lithium. The Company’s FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, markets and sells over three classes of crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides and fungicides.

