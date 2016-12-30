FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) Stock Rating Lowered by Vetr Inc.

Vetr cut shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning. Vetr currently has $34.37 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FE. Barclays PLC set a $36.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank AG upgraded shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.50 price target (up previously from $34.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, RBC Capital Markets reiterated a hold rating and set a $36.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of FirstEnergy Corp. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy Corp. currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.45.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) opened at 31.12 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $13.25 billion. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $29.33 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.39 and a 200-day moving average of $33.09.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. FirstEnergy Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a positive return on equity of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post $2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Donald R. Schneider sold 6,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $204,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,129.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles D. Lasky sold 5,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total transaction of $161,472.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,998.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Charter Trust Co. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 17,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 324.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 134,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,702,000 after buying an additional 27,211 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 88,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. during the second quarter worth about $25,722,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy Corp.

FirstEnergy Corp. is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Competitive Energy Services (CES). The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through its approximately 10 utility operating companies. The Regulated Transmission segment transmits electricity through transmission facilities.

