First National Trust Co. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

First National Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.2% of First National Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First National Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Hawaii raised its position in AbbVie by 7.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 124,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,858,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 12.2% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 497,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,357,000 after buying an additional 53,930 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 57,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. CG Asset Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.8% in the third quarter. CG Asset Management LLC now owns 41,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 5.9% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) traded down 0.18% during trading on Friday, reaching $62.62. 5,971,296 shares of the company were exchanged. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $68.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.45 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. The firm has a market cap of $101.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 1.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 150.77%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post $4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 61.62%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of AbbVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Vetr upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.59 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

In related news, CFO William J. Chase sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $390,654.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,593,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and markets therapies that address a range of diseases. The Company operates in pharmaceutical products segment. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases, in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, as well as other serious health conditions.

