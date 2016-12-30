First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown Lowers Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown reduced its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company accounts for about 0.7% of First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,554,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,057,758,000 after buying an additional 3,595,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company during the second quarter worth $154,732,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 1,957.1% in the second quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,402,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,153,000 after buying an additional 1,334,303 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 240.6% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,885,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,571,000 after buying an additional 1,332,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 5.2% in the second quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 21,937,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,613,481,000 after buying an additional 1,094,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) traded down 0.78% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.44. 7,008,874 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200-day moving average of $60.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $77.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company will post $2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s payout ratio is presently 74.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.28 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays PLC decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.33.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is engaged in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacturing, marketing, distribution and sale of biopharmaceutical products. The Company’s pharmaceutical products include chemically synthesized drugs, or small molecules, and products produced from biological processes called biologics.

