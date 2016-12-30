First Manhattan Co. Cuts Stake in United Technologies Corporation (UTX)

First Manhattan Co. lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 661,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,613 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in United Technologies Corporation were worth $67,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 6.3% in the second quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 186,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,165,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 2.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,312,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in United Technologies Corporation by 2.1% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after buying an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) traded up 0.01% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.56. 153,526 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.86. United Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.39 and a 52-week high of $111.69. The firm has a market cap of $91.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.11.

United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. United Technologies Corporation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies Corporation will post $6.60 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. United Technologies Corporation’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

UTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, September 23rd. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Monday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Technologies Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of United Technologies Corporation in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies Corporation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.82.

In other United Technologies Corporation news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.94 per share, for a total transaction of $539,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $539,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total transaction of $102,946.82. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $212,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as a line of escalators and moving walkways.

