First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Shares Sold by Boston Advisors LLC

Boston Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,165 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Defiance Financial Corp. were worth $3,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. by 69.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. by 1.5% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 48,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. by 60.8% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) traded up 0.04% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.74. 15,075 shares of the stock traded hands. First Defiance Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $52.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.84 and its 200 day moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.70 million, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.96.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. First Defiance Financial Corp. had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial Corp. will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

In related news, insider James R. Williams III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. (First Defiance) is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc First Federal is a federally chartered stock savings bank.

