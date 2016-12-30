First Defiance Financial Corp. (FDEF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the three brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $46.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned First Defiance Financial Corp. an industry rank of 47 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Defiance Financial Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

In related news, insider James R. Williams III sold 1,000 shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total transaction of $46,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDEF. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. by 39.3% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. by 1,228.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. by 1.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. by 35.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in First Defiance Financial Corp. by 69.0% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) opened at 50.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.61. First Defiance Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $52.31.

First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78. First Defiance Financial Corp. had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 23.51%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial Corp. will post $3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

First Defiance Financial Corp. Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. (First Defiance) is a unitary thrift holding company that focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and group health insurance products. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, First Federal Bank of the Midwest (First Federal or the Bank), First Insurance Group of the Midwest, Inc (First Insurance) and First Defiance Risk Management Inc First Federal is a federally chartered stock savings bank.

