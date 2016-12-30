First Data Corp. (FDC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Data Corp. (NYSE:FDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “First Data Corporation is a commerce-enabling technology and solutions company. It provides merchant transaction processing and acquiring; credit, retail and debit card issuing and processing; prepaid services and check verification, settlement and guarantee services. First Data Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Pacific Crest began coverage on First Data Corp. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of First Data Corp. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on First Data Corp. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group restated a buy rating on shares of First Data Corp. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on First Data Corp. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. First Data Corp. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.87.

First Data Corp. (NYSE:FDC) opened at 14.28 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.01 billion. First Data Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $16.04.

First Data Corp. (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. First Data Corp. had a positive return on equity of 17.41% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that First Data Corp. will post $1.30 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Data Corp. during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of First Data Corp. by 74.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Data Corp. by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of First Data Corp. by 4,132.2% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Data Corp. during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

