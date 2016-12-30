FedEx Corporation (FDX) Position Increased by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,825 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. FedEx Corporation makes up about 1.6% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx Corporation were worth $4,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its stake in FedEx Corporation by 5.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 84,604 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 55.6% in the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,255 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,376 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 1.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation by 13.7% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) traded down 0.40% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.20. 1,323,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. FedEx Corporation has a 1-year low of $119.71 and a 1-year high of $201.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.95.

FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.10. FedEx Corporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $14.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post $11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. FedEx Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Wednesday. J P Morgan Chase & Co set a $230.00 price target on FedEx Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on FedEx Corporation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on FedEx Corporation and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of FedEx Corporation in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.32.

In other news, EVP Christine P. Richards sold 80,080 shares of FedEx Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.59, for a total transaction of $13,901,087.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,119,445.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,280 shares of FedEx Corporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.72, for a total transaction of $1,868,081.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,081.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

About FedEx Corporation

FedEx Corporation (FedEx) provides a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services through companies competing collectively, operating independently and managed collaboratively, under the FedEx brand. The Company’s segments include FedEx Express, TNT Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight and FedEx Services.

