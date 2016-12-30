Fastenal Company (FAST) Position Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,856,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,205 shares during the period. Fastenal Company makes up about 1.6% of River Road Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal Company were worth $77,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. American Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastenal Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,765,000. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 5.6% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 73.9% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in Fastenal Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,172,000. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Fastenal Company by 2.1% in the third quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 348,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,556,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) opened at 47.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.28. Fastenal Company has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company earned $1.01 billion during the quarter. Fastenal Company had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal Company will post $1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Fastenal Company (FAST) Position Raised by River Road Asset Management LLC” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/fastenal-company-fast-position-raised-by-river-road-asset-management-llc/1136226.html.

Several research firms recently commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastenal Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair upgraded Fastenal Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal Company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Argus lowered Fastenal Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal Company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.93.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $27,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Leland J. Hein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $46,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fastenal Company

Fastenal Company is engaged in wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies. The Company distributes these supplies through a network of approximately 2,600 Company-owned stores. The Company sells industrial and construction supplies to end users (business-to-business), and also has a walk-in retail business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.