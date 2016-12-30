Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $9,642,000 Position in Danaher Corporation (DHR)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. maintained its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 123,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher Corporation were worth $9,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,674,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,126,000 after buying an additional 1,586,751 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 3.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,987,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,752,000 after buying an additional 1,165,271 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,131,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,292,000 after buying an additional 117,254 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 9.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 7,591,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,712,000 after buying an additional 662,349 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC raised its stake in Danaher Corporation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) traded down 0.33% during trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. 807,804 shares of the stock were exchanged. Danaher Corporation has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $82.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 1.04.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Danaher Corporation had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post $3.60 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Danaher Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.97%.

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. RBC Capital Markets set a $86.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen and Company raised shares of Danaher Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danaher Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.54.

In related news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 36,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.68, for a total value of $2,878,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,407 shares in the company, valued at $16,366,829.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Danaher Corporation Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. The Company operates in five segments: Test & Measurement; Environmental; Life Sciences & Diagnostics; Dental, and Industrial Technologies. Its Test & Measurement segment offers products, software and services.

