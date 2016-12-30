Essendant Inc. (ESND) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ:ESND) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Essendant Inc. is a leading supplier of workplace essentials, with 2015 net sales of $5.4 billion. The company stocks a broad assortment of over 180,000 items, including technology products, traditional office products, janitorial and breakroom supplies, office furniture, industrial supplies, and automotive aftermarket tools. “

Separately, Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $23.50) on shares of Essendant in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) opened at 21.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $787.79 million. Essendant has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $34.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.57.

Essendant (NASDAQ:ESND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Essendant had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essendant will post $1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric A. Blanchard sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $78,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $819,078.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric A. Blanchard sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $156,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,947.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Essendant by 3.4% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essendant during the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Essendant by 13.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essendant during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Essendant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Essendant Inc (Essendant), formerly United Stationers Inc, is a wholesale distributor of workplace items. The Company stocks an assortment of over 180,000 products in categories, including janitorial and breakroom supplies, technology products, traditional office products, industrial supplies, office furniture, and automotive aftermarket tools and equipment.

