Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Sells 931,414 Shares of Goldcorp Inc. (GG)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) (TSE:G) by 40.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931,414 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Goldcorp were worth $22,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Goldcorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Millie Capital Management LLC increased its position in Goldcorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Millie Capital Management LLC now owns 112,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. increased its position in Goldcorp by 11.0% in the second quarter. P.R. Herzig & Co. Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Goldcorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,193,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,131,000 after buying an additional 271,369 shares during the period. Finally, BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its position in Goldcorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. BARING ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) traded down 1.262% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.695. 5,669,257 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.04. Goldcorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $20.38. The stock’s market capitalization is $11.70 billion.

Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm earned $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Goldcorp had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 114.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goldcorp Inc. will post $0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GG shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Goldcorp in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goldcorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.88.

About Goldcorp

Goldcorp Inc is a gold producer engaged in the operation, exploration, development and acquisition of precious metal properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Central and South America. The Company is engaged in the sale of gold, silver, lead, zinc and copper. The Company’s segments include Red Lake Gold Mines Ontario Partnership (Red Lake), Goldcorp Canada Ltd./Goldcorp Inc (Porcupine), Musselwhite, Les Mines Opinaca Ltee (Eleonore), Minera Penasquito SA de C.V.

