Emerald Acquisition Ltd. Has $23,639,000 Stake in Diebold, Incorporated (DBD)

Emerald Acquisition Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 953,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,043 shares during the period. Emerald Acquisition Ltd.’s holdings in Diebold, were worth $23,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Diebold, by 22.5% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. FNY Managed Accounts LLC bought a new position in Diebold, during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Diebold, by 6.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Diebold, by 19.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Diebold, by 2,289.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diebold, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) traded down 0.0860% on Friday, reaching $25.3282. 347,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.9863 and a beta of 1.87. Diebold, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Diebold, (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $983.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.42 million. Diebold, had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 14.62%. Diebold,’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Diebold, Incorporated will post $1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Diebold,’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on DBD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diebold, from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised shares of Diebold, from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Pacific Crest reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Diebold, in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Diebold Nixdorf Inc, formerly Diebold, Incorporated., is engaged in the business of financial self-service (FSS) and security solutions. The Company’s segments include North America (NA), Asia Pacific (AP), Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LA). It offers an integrated line of self-service solutions and technology, including automated teller machine (ATM) outsourcing, ATM security, deposit automation, recycling and payment terminals and software.

