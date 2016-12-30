Ecolab Inc. (ECL) is Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s 5th Largest Position

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 2.6% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Washington Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) traded down 0.42% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.22. The stock had a trading volume of 715,304 shares. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.62 and a 12-month high of $124.60. The firm has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.85.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post $4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays PLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.86.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s segments include Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, Other and Corporate. The Global Industrial segment consists of the Water, Food and Beverage, Paper and Textile Care operating units. The Global Institutional segment consists of the Institutional, Specialty and Healthcare operating units.

